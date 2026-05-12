Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,263 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $288.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.06.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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