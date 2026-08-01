Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,277 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helle Thorning-Schmidt sold 700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.85, for a total value of $242,795.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,721.30. This trade represents a 10.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $425.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $331.83 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $368.80. The firm has a market cap of $270.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $308.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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