Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 216,250 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,906 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 216,250 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Franklin Electric worth $44,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,988 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $3,760,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $883,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $776,430.60. This trade represents a 53.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,647 shares of company stock worth $1,486,326 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.2%

Franklin Electric stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $622.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.92 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Franklin Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franklin Electric wasn't on the list.

While Franklin Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here