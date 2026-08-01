Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 39,443 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,063 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,620,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after acquiring an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chevron by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,630,227 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,716,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,976 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $197.10 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $67.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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