Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,822 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 222.5% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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