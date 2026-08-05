Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Salesforce logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill initiated a Salesforce position by purchasing 9,822 shares worth approximately $1.9 million in the first quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 80.43% of Salesforce.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a MarketBeat consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.51, despite some recent downgrades and target-price reductions.
  • Salesforce reported quarterly EPS of $3.88, beating estimates of $3.13, while revenue rose 13.3% year over year to $11.13 billion. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share, implying a 0.9% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,822 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 222.5% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CLSA assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.02 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.32 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business's fifty day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.Salesforce's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Salesforce Right Now?

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines