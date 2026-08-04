Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,951 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 118.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,650 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 590,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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