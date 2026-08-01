Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Terex Corporation $TEX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 576.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,573 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 683,964 shares during the quarter. Terex comprises 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.70% of Terex worth $47,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,939,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $934,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $6,439,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 61,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Terex

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Terex posts strong Q2 results, raises 2026 outlook

Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators improved: Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Terex Q2 Sales Rise 50.5% to $2.2 Billion

Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels.

Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: REV Group integration: Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Terex Completes REV Group Acquisition

Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Negative Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $80 to $68 and shifted to a “neutral” rating, suggesting limited upside after the earnings reaction. Reports also highlighted that adjusted EPS declined from $1.49 a year earlier, while recent insider transactions were exclusively sales.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. Terex had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Terex's payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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