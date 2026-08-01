Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU - Free Report) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 531,661 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.03% of Cohu worth $29,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 202.7% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 45,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $2,105,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 927,619 shares in the company, valued at $43,245,597.78. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $63,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 171,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,968,323.76. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,016 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohu Trading Up 3.3%

COHU stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.20 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cohu

Here are the key news stories impacting Cohu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations: Cohu reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $149.0 million, ahead of the $144.2 million forecast. Results benefited from AI-compute demand, higher tester and recurring-service sales, and a favorable product mix. COHU Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on AI Compute and Favorable Mix

Cohu reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 38.3% year over year to $149.0 million, ahead of the $144.2 million forecast. Results benefited from AI-compute demand, higher tester and recurring-service sales, and a favorable product mix. Positive Sentiment: Strong third-quarter outlook: Management forecast revenue of $163 million to $177 million, well above the $146.6 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued momentum from high-performance computing and semiconductor test demand. Cohu jumps on strong Q2 results, guidance

Management forecast revenue of $163 million to $177 million, well above the $146.6 million analyst consensus. The outlook suggests continued momentum from high-performance computing and semiconductor test demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuations: B. Riley lifted its price target from $65 to $69 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham analyst Charles Shi also reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $65, citing accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. B. Riley analyst action Needham analyst action

B. Riley lifted its price target from $65 to $69 and assigned a Buy rating. Needham analyst Charles Shi also reiterated a Buy rating and raised his target to $65, citing accelerating growth and HPC tailwinds. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability remains a concern: Although adjusted earnings were positive, Cohu posted a GAAP loss of approximately $0.2 million for the quarter, alongside a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Investors may therefore focus on whether improving revenue and mix can translate into sustainable GAAP profits. Cohu Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COHU

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

Further Reading

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