Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $723,339,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 908,559 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $263,537,000 after purchasing an additional 458,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,392,468 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $406,155,000 after purchasing an additional 373,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,680,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore set a $329.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $283.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.38, for a total value of $6,009,382.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,884.94. This represents a 63.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $1,858,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,939.51. The trade was a 32.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 62,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,329 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $382.68 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $334.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $252.26 and a one year high of $398.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.47 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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