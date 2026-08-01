Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $34.22 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 201,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $34,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,525,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $120,623,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $57,330,000 after acquiring an additional 472,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $155.65 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $114.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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