Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $43.63 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in AbbVie by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $269.29.

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Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Solid second-quarter results: AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Reuters article

AbbVie reported adjusted EPS of $3.65, above the $3.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.2% year over year to $16.99 billion. Positive Sentiment: Immunology and neuroscience remained growth drivers: Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. AbbVie earnings release

Skyrizi revenue reached $5.505 billion and Rinvoq generated $2.525 billion, while neuroscience revenue increased 20.3% to $3.228 billion. Botox also showed signs of stabilization, supporting the company’s diversified growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and portfolio expansion: AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. AML trial article

AbbVie is advancing a global Phase 2/3 combination study in acute myeloid leukemia and recently received European approval for Rinvoq in severe alopecia areata, adding potential long-term growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance of $3.84–$3.88 brackets the $3.85 consensus estimate, but revenue guidance of approximately $17.2 billion is slightly below the $17.3 billion analyst forecast. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS outlook was reduced: AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Zacks guidance article

AbbVie lowered 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.87–$14.07 from $13.91–$14.11. The revised range includes an estimated $0.14-per-share dilution from the planned $10.9 billion acquisition of Apogee Therapeutics, pushing the midpoint below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition and execution concerns weigh on sentiment: Investors are balancing Apogee’s potential to strengthen AbbVie’s immunology pipeline against its immediate earnings dilution, while oncology revenue fell 1.5% and aesthetics revenue was essentially flat during the quarter.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $251.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $267.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $16.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.840-3.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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