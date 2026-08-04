Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $5.93 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,130 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 34,869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $15,814,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,938,071.94. The trade was a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $494.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $429.23 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $407.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.76. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here