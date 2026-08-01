Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,539 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 81,496 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,938 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Trending Headlines about Advanced Energy Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Energy Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and semiconductor optimism: Advanced Energy’s data-center computing revenue more than doubled year over year in the first quarter, while management said demand was strengthening across its markets. New power products designed for next-generation AI data centers are adding to the growth narrative. Advanced Energy Industries Gains on Semi and AI Data Center Optimism Ahead of Earnings

Advanced Energy’s data-center computing revenue more than doubled year over year in the first quarter, while management said demand was strengthening across its markets. New power products designed for next-generation AI data centers are adding to the growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Raised longer-term estimates: Zacks Research increased its forecasts for Advanced Energy’s second-quarter 2027 EPS to $1.61 from $1.53, fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.05, and full-year 2027 EPS to $7.03 from $6.81. Zacks Research estimate revisions

Zacks Research increased its forecasts for Advanced Energy’s second-quarter 2027 EPS to $1.61 from $1.53, fourth-quarter 2027 EPS to $2.19 from $2.05, and full-year 2027 EPS to $7.03 from $6.81. Positive Sentiment: Favorable earnings setup: First-quarter revenue rose 26.3% year over year to $511 million, beating expectations, and non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 40%. Management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, is supporting investor positioning before the report. AEIS Set to Report Q2 Earnings

First-quarter revenue rose 26.3% year over year to $511 million, beating expectations, and non-GAAP gross margin exceeded 40%. Management’s second-quarter revenue outlook of approximately $540 million, plus or minus $20 million, is supporting investor positioning before the report. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlook remains mixed: Recent price targets have a median of $405, well above the current trading level, but Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating. This leaves the August 3 earnings report as the key near-term catalyst.

Recent price targets have a median of $405, well above the current trading level, but Zacks Research maintains a “Hold” rating. This leaves the August 3 earnings report as the key near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and execution risks: Insiders reportedly made 30 open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. In addition, supply-chain constraints and cost pressures could limit the benefit of stronger demand if quarterly results or guidance disappoint.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.68. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.40 and a 1 year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

See Also

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