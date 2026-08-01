Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,729 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions makes up 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.29% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $49,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $251.44 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average of $284.43.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total value of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. The trade was a 29.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,378 shares of company stock worth $27,732,022. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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