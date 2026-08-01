Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,653 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.24% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL stock opened at $596.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $244.02 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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