Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,723 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $18,691,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.31.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

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