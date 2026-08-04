Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,062,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 365.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $92.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

See Also

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