Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,540 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Rush Enterprises worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,287 shares of the company's stock worth $37,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 724,410 shares of the company's stock worth $47,920,000 after buying an additional 330,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,875 shares of the company's stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,316 shares of the company's stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Rush Enterprises's stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. The 3-2 split was recently announced. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Rush Enterprises's payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Enterprises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rush Enterprises reported quarterly EPS of $0.91, exceeding the $0.86 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.90 billion also topped the $1.89 billion estimate. The earnings beat helped drive shares to a new one-year high. Rush Enterprises Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Rush Enterprises reported quarterly EPS of $0.91, exceeding the $0.86 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.90 billion also topped the $1.89 billion estimate. The earnings beat helped drive shares to a new one-year high. Positive Sentiment: Stephens raised its price target from $90 to $95 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 19% potential upside from the referenced share price. The upgrade reflects confidence in Rush’s diversified business model and earnings prospects. Stephens Price Target Update

Stephens raised its price target from $90 to $95 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 19% potential upside from the referenced share price. The upgrade reflects confidence in Rush’s diversified business model and earnings prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and post-earnings reviews highlighted steady results across Rush’s diversified operations and signs of an early recovery in the commercial-vehicle market, supporting continued investor interest. RUSHA Q2 Deep Dive

Analyst coverage and post-earnings reviews highlighted steady results across Rush’s diversified operations and signs of an early recovery in the commercial-vehicle market, supporting continued investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Rush Enterprises plans a 3-for-2 stock split, with additional shares distributed to existing shareholders after the specified record-date market close and trading on a split-adjusted basis afterward. The split does not alter shareholders’ underlying ownership value or the company’s fundamentals, but it could improve share affordability and liquidity. Reports provided different effective dates—August 11 and September 1—so investors should confirm the final schedule with the company or exchange. Rush Enterprises Shares Set to Split

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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