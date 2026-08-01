Sei Investments Co. Acquires 121,502 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 166.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 121,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Terex worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,442,435 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $262,527,000 after buying an additional 1,008,444 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,798,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,363,000 after acquiring an additional 425,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $89,094,000 after acquiring an additional 727,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,342 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,942 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results exceeded expectations: Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Terex Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Terex reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.37, above the $1.23–$1.25 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $2.24 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.14 billion. Sales increased 50.5% year over year, helped by the REV Group acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Terex posts strong Q2 results, raises 2026 outlook

Management increased its full-year sales forecast to $7.9 billion–$8.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $960 million–$1.0 billion. The EPS outlook is $4.70–$5.10, broadly in line with the $4.87 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Demand indicators improved: Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Terex Q2 Sales Rise 50.5% to $2.2 Billion

Pro forma sales rose 8.5%, bookings increased 25.2% year over year, and backlog stood at $6.9 billion. These figures support expectations for continued revenue visibility across Terex’s end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels.

Truist raised its price target to $96 and maintained a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: REV Group integration: Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Terex Completes REV Group Acquisition

Terex completed its acquisition of REV Group, expanding its specialized vehicle portfolio. The deal adds growth opportunities but also leaves investors focused on integration execution and potential synergies. Negative Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $80 to $68 and shifted to a “neutral” rating, suggesting limited upside after the earnings reaction. Reports also highlighted that adjusted EPS declined from $1.49 a year earlier, while recent insider transactions were exclusively sales.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEX

Terex Trading Up 1.1%

Terex stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Terex had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 2.23%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Terex's payout ratio is 32.54%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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