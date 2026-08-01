Sei Investments Co. Acquires 54,724 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,773 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 54,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of TransUnion worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $78.57 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business's 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.08%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $72,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,695,013.76. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,771.84. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransUnion from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on TransUnion from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $98.00 price target on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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