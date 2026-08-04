Sei Investments Co. Acquires 55,939 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,395 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 35.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 148.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the sale, the president directly owned 1,483,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225,271.76. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,762. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $85.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 141.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. Moderna's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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