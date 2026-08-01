Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 1,637.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,371 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Pathward Financial worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,437,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,057 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 264.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,645 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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