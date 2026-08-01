Sei Investments Co. Buys 114,380 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,297 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.31% of Douglas Dynamics worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.67.

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Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:PLOW opened at $43.94 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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