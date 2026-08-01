Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Free Report) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,031 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 417,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.86% of Ecovyst worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $77,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Down 0.1%

ECVT stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.Ecovyst's revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECVT. Freedom Capital raised Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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