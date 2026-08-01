Sei Investments Co. Has $12.03 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,551 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Hasbro worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 20,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $1,862,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,804.48. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Hight sold 3,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $298,560.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,330,766.47. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hasbro from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Key Headlines Impacting Hasbro

Here are the key news stories impacting Hasbro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with an average price target of $109.07 versus recent trading levels. Twelve analysts rate Hasbro a Buy, compared with three Holds and one Sell. Hasbro receives Moderate Buy consensus

Brokerages maintain a consensus rating, with an average price target of $109.07 versus recent trading levels. Twelve analysts rate Hasbro a Buy, compared with three Holds and one Sell. Positive Sentiment: Wizards of the Coast unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons initiatives, including a World of Warcraft crossover launching in November, along with planned Dark Sun and Star Wars experiences. The announcements could strengthen Hasbro’s licensing, gaming and fan-engagement opportunities. Dungeons and Dragons announcements

Wizards of the Coast unveiled new Dungeons & Dragons initiatives, including a World of Warcraft crossover launching in November, along with planned Dark Sun and Star Wars experiences. The announcements could strengthen Hasbro’s licensing, gaming and fan-engagement opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Hasbro prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute involving Peppa Pig and Vietnam’s Wolfoo, protecting an important intellectual-property asset and potentially limiting unauthorized competition. Peppa Pig copyright case

Hasbro prevailed in a long-running copyright dispute involving Peppa Pig and Vietnam’s Wolfoo, protecting an important intellectual-property asset and potentially limiting unauthorized competition. Positive Sentiment: New Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures provide additional product support for one of Hasbro’s major brands. Transformers action figures

New Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures provide additional product support for one of Hasbro’s major brands. Neutral Sentiment: Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70, or $2.80 annually, representing an approximately 3% yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19.

Hasbro declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70, or $2.80 annually, representing an approximately 3% yield. The dividend is payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 19. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may weigh on sentiment: CFO Gina Goetter sold 11,000 shares for about $1.05 million, while John Hight sold 3,186 shares for roughly $299,000. Timothy J. Kilpin also sold 20,000 shares, although that transaction was reported as being to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards. Hasbro insider sales

Hasbro Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $106.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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