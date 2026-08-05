Sei Investments Co. Has $5 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,450 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,494 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of SentinelOne worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

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SentinelOne Stock Up 4.9%

S stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.79.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on S shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised SentinelOne from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.93.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $286,991.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 743,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,309,193.94. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,428,892.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 322,045 shares of company stock worth $5,328,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.27% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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