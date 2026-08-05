Sei Investments Co. Has $5.07 Million Position in Regional Management Corp. $RM

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM - Free Report) by 117.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,151 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.71% of Regional Management worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,024,310 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $29,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 338,832 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,137 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regional Management by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,164 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,734 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company's stock.

Regional Management Stock Down 2.2%

Regional Management stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 59.88, a current ratio of 64.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $168.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Regional Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Insider Activity at Regional Management

In other news, SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $105,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,426.52. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven B. Barnette sold 3,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $141,764.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,337.60. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,874 shares of company stock worth $350,208. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RM. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Regional Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Regional Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regional Management from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.00.

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About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a consumer finance company specializing in installment loan products for underbanked individuals. Since its founding in 1977, the company has developed a network of field-based branches alongside a digital platform to offer credit solutions in rural and small-town markets across the United States.

The company's core offerings include consumer installment loans for everyday purchases, auto refinancing and lease buyouts, as well as ancillary services such as insurance referrals.

Further Reading

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