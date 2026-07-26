Sei Investments Co. Has $59.70 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,497,967 shares of the company's stock after selling 310,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Smurfit Westrock worth $59,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 79,790.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 127,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,665 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,652 shares of the company's stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 207,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 189,276 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Smurfit Westrock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.83.

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Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 11.3%

SW stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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