Sei Investments Co. Has $9.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,901 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,781 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Bruker worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,416 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Bruker in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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