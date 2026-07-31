Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Aflac by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,865,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $1,441,599.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,881,947.40. The trade was a 27.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 27,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $3,249,789.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,898,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,940,362,767.90. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 744,916 shares of company stock valued at $87,118,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $127.35 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company's fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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