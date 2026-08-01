Sei Investments Co. Purchases 73,206 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 102.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,960 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.35% of CommVault Systems worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CommVault Systems from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommVault Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CVLT opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $198.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 88.75%. The business had revenue of $314.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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