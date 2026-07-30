Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,378 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of IDEX worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 57.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.32 , exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of $920.6 million topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. IDEX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

IDEX reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding the $2.11 consensus estimate, while revenue of topped expectations of approximately $905.4 million. Revenue increased 6% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 28.1%. Positive Sentiment: Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly $1.07 billion , pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. IDEX rises after Q2 earnings beat and guidance hike

Orders rose 28% organically to a record roughly , pointing to strong demand and better order visibility for upcoming quarters. Management cited continued strength tied to data centers, semiconductors, and space and defense markets. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.70-$8.85 , above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. IDEX Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior $8.35-$8.55 range and the $8.49 analyst consensus. Full-year organic sales growth is now expected at 5%-6%; third-quarter EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 also slightly exceeds consensus. Neutral Sentiment: IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. IDEX Q2 sales rise to record $921 million

IDEX returned capital through approximately $77 million of share repurchases and $54 million in dividends, supporting shareholder returns but leaving less cash for other uses. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported insider activity showed two open-market sales by CEO Eric Ashleman totaling 15,385 shares, with no purchases. This is a secondary sentiment concern, although the sales may reflect personal liquidity or scheduled transactions.

IDEX Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $229.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.80. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $920.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.850 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.00.

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About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Further Reading

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