Semus Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSLA opened at $425.30 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here