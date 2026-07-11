Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,027 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $18,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,059,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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