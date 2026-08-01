ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,562 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 1,582,499 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $97,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4%

ServiceNow stock opened at $111.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $196.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Why Shares of ServiceNow Stock Were Rising This Week

ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. ServiceNow Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. ServiceNow User Retention Is Accelerating

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launches new ServiceNow app

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow could eliminate up to 1,000 positions this year as part of a post-acquisition “rightsizing” effort. The cuts may improve efficiency and margins, but reports of continuing layoffs create execution, morale and integration concerns for investors. Exclusive: ServiceNow to cut up to 1K jobs

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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