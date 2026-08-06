Sezzle Inc. $SEZL Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,222 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Sezzle worth $28,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Sezzle by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 35.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sezzle by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company's stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sezzle Stock Down 1.6%

Sezzle stock opened at $174.40 on Thursday. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $195.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 6.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,523,608.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 442,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,073,154.65. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $374,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 72,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,638.04. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEZL. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Sezzle from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Sezzle to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report).

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