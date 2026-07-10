SG Americas Securities LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 26,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $56,674,000 after acquiring an additional 739,584 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 38.1% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,161 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 388,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163,061 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 163,019 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,229 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 4,080 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $276,542.40. Following the sale, the director owned 22,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,638.42. This trade represents a 15.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,376 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,949.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

See Also

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