SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 795,014 Shares of Burford Capital Limited $BUR

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,245 shares of the company's stock after selling 795,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Burford Capital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUR. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1,687.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

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Burford Capital Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BUR opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report).

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