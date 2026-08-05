Sierra Bancorp $BSRR Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 85,098 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.63% of Sierra Bancorp worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,207,000 after buying an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 132,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 19.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Vonn R. Christenson sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $150,183.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 189 shares in the company, valued at $7,191.45. This represents a 95.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher G. Treece sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,647.10. The trade was a 20.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,108 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $524.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.37%.The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Sierra Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp NASDAQ: BSRR is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR - Free Report).

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