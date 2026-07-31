Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 60,219 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,336 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in ServiceNow by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $143.39.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $196.40. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s latest quarterly results showed continued momentum: revenue rose 24% year over year to approximately $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded consensus expectations. Management also raised guidance, and AI-related contract value surpassed $1 billion ahead of internal targets. ServiceNow Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Results

ServiceNow’s latest quarterly results showed continued momentum: revenue rose 24% year over year to approximately $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded consensus expectations. Management also raised guidance, and AI-related contract value surpassed $1 billion ahead of internal targets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors remain constructive on ServiceNow’s workflow-automation and agentic-AI opportunity. An investment analysis cited accelerating user retention, pricing power, a growing security and risk business, and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue by 2030. The analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160. ServiceNow User Retention Is Accelerating

Analysts and investors remain constructive on ServiceNow’s workflow-automation and agentic-AI opportunity. An investment analysis cited accelerating user retention, pricing power, a growing security and risk business, and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue by 2030. The analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160. Positive Sentiment: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched a new application on the ServiceNow platform for IT asset disposition, expanding the company’s partner ecosystem and demonstrating additional use cases for its workflow technology. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations Launches New ServiceNow App

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched a new application on the ServiceNow platform for IT asset disposition, expanding the company’s partner ecosystem and demonstrating additional use cases for its workflow technology. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s valuation remains a major debate. The stock is well below its recent highs, while the average analyst price target is around $140 and a separate survey reports a $134 median target, indicating substantial potential upside but also skepticism about how quickly AI growth will translate into results. ServiceNow Showing Signs of Life

ServiceNow’s valuation remains a major debate. The stock is well below its recent highs, while the average analyst price target is around $140 and a separate survey reports a $134 median target, indicating substantial potential upside but also skepticism about how quickly AI growth will translate into results. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow could eliminate up to 1,000 positions this year as part of a planned “rightsizing” effort following a series of acquisitions. Reports of continuing layoffs and employee frustration may weigh on sentiment, even though the reductions could eventually improve operating efficiency and offset acquisition-related costs. ServiceNow to Cut Up to 1,000 Jobs

ServiceNow could eliminate up to 1,000 positions this year as part of a planned “rightsizing” effort following a series of acquisitions. Reports of continuing layoffs and employee frustration may weigh on sentiment, even though the reductions could eventually improve operating efficiency and offset acquisition-related costs. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity has been mixed but skewed toward selling, with nine sales versus two purchases over the past six months. Several senior executives sold shares, although CEO Bill McDermott was reported to have purchased shares. This is a secondary signal, but it may reinforce cautious sentiment.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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