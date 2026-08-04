Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,944 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 399.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $337.33.

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Vertiv Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $263.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 15.09%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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