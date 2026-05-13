Simcoe Capital LLC Buys Shares of 453,654 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN

Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 453,654 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. Orion Group accounts for approximately 4.2% of Simcoe Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simcoe Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 219.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orion Group alerts: Sign Up

Orion Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.48 million, a P/E ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.13 million. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $131,013.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 90,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,572.75. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 329,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $1,832,825. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ORN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Orion Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Orion Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orion Group wasn't on the list.

While Orion Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here