Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,858 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.25% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $22,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,416,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 803,217 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,047,000 after buying an additional 762,079 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $24,234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 433,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 346,202 shares during the period. Finally, Langdon Equity Partners acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $430,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $531,315.96. The trade was a 44.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $34,299.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.34. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $489.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.59 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKWD shares. Capital One Financial set a $59.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Texas Capital raised shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKWD

Trending Headlines about Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: New $100 million buyback: Skyward authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock, signaling management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and potentially supporting earnings per share by reducing the share count. Skyward outlines $100M buyback authorization as operating EPS rises to $1.30

Skyward authorized the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock, signaling management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and potentially supporting earnings per share by reducing the share count. Positive Sentiment: Operating earnings beat expectations: Second-quarter diluted operating EPS rose to $1.30 from $0.89 a year earlier, exceeding analyst estimates near $1.15-$1.17. Net operating income increased to $59.2 million from $37.5 million, while net income rose to $49.0 million from $38.8 million. Skyward Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter diluted operating EPS rose to $1.30 from $0.89 a year earlier, exceeding analyst estimates near $1.15-$1.17. Net operating income increased to $59.2 million from $37.5 million, while net income rose to $49.0 million from $38.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Premium growth remained strong: Managed premiums increased 18% year over year to approximately $1.06 billion, gross written premiums grew 13% to $740.6 million, and net written premiums jumped 43% to $485.6 million. Fee-generating gross written premiums climbed 29%, supporting the company’s diversified growth strategy. Key metrics from Skyward’s second-quarter results

Managed premiums increased 18% year over year to approximately $1.06 billion, gross written premiums grew 13% to $740.6 million, and net written premiums jumped 43% to $485.6 million. Fee-generating gross written premiums climbed 29%, supporting the company’s diversified growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Profitability improved, though returns were mixed: Second-quarter operating return on equity rose to 19.0% from 17.1% a year earlier, but reported annualized ROE declined to 15.7% from 17.7%. Investors may focus on whether operating momentum can persist.

Second-quarter operating return on equity rose to 19.0% from 17.1% a year earlier, but reported annualized ROE declined to 15.7% from 17.7%. Investors may focus on whether operating momentum can persist. Negative Sentiment: Revenue comparisons are less clear: Reported revenue of approximately $489.5 million was below one published consensus estimate of $706.6 million, despite the earnings beat. The discrepancy may reflect differing insurance-revenue definitions, but it could temper enthusiasm if analysts interpret it as a top-line shortfall. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group earnings details

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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