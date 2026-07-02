Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 70,341 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in TJX Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

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Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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