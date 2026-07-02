Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.74 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,533 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $166.40.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $141.16 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.96 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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