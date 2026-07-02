Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,020 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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