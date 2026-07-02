Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 47,870 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 47,870 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 12.9% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,509 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,613 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Netflix from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NFLX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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