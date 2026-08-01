Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964,673 shares of the company's stock after selling 190,316 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.76% of Smurfit Westrock worth $157,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smurfit Westrock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,820,494 shares of the company's stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 113.5% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 9.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 449,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company's stock.

More Smurfit Westrock News

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 1.59%.The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is 192.55%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

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