SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,089 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.'s holdings in Intel were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential Apple supply opportunity: Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Intel Stock Rises as Analyst Sees Apple Supply Opportunity

Melius suggested Apple could use Intel alongside its primary processor supplier to reduce manufacturing risk. A win with Apple would strengthen Intel’s foundry ambitions and provide a high-profile customer opportunity. Positive Sentiment: AI spending and sector inflows are lifting sentiment: Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Strong Microsoft and Amazon results renewed confidence in cloud and AI infrastructure spending, helping semiconductor stocks recover. Semiconductor ETFs also attracted substantial new cash this week, creating broader buying support for chip names including Intel. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary and earnings momentum: Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Jim Cramer Says INTC Stock Belongs at $110

Jim Cramer argued that Intel belongs near $110 and said forced selling by the Situational Awareness hedge fund exaggerated the post-earnings decline. Intel’s latest quarterly results also exceeded consensus estimates, with revenue rising more than 25% year over year, while investors continue to focus on its restructuring and improving data-center business. Neutral Sentiment: Technical recovery remains uncertain: Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Intel Stock Reclaims Momentum Near Key Resistance

Intel has stabilized after a sharp earnings-related selloff, but technical resistance is identified around $98–$102. The stock’s elevated volatility means the rebound could remain susceptible to further reversals. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is challenging Intel’s packaging advantage: Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. TSMC Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor is reportedly developing technology similar to Intel’s EMIB advanced packaging, potentially weakening a key differentiator as Nvidia evaluates packaging options. This raises competitive concerns for Intel’s foundry and AI strategy. Negative Sentiment: Expectations and valuation risk remain high: After the rebound, investors are demanding evidence that Intel can sustain AI-related growth and execute its costly turnaround. Analysts remain divided, and the company’s negative net margin and ongoing restructuring add to concerns about near-term profitability.

Intel Stock Down 1.0%

INTC stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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