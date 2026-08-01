SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Stake Lowered by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 241,665 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at $828,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,374 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,370 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Claris Financial LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Should You Buy, Hold or Fold SoFi Technologies Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Positive Sentiment: Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” SoFi Technologies Q2: The Everything App Inflection Just Showed Up In The Numbers

Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” Positive Sentiment: SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling.

SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling. Neutral Sentiment: In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Nu vs. SoFi: Which Digital Banking Stock Is the Better Investment Now?

In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity.

The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating.

Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including an executive’s sale of SoFi shares, added further short-term selling pressure and reinforced investor caution. SoFi Technologies Trading Down Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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